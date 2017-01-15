Libertarian Filmmaking & Entrepreneurship Seminar

The Foundation for Economic Education and the Moving Picture Institute are together offering a three-day seminar on filmmaking and entrepreneurship (for ages 18-26) from Friday, 3/17/17 to Sunday 3/19/17, in Los Angeles.

“It’s not easy to break into the film and television industries. At this 3-day seminar with Moving Picture Institute (for ages 18-26), you’ll discover how sound economic thinking can make you a better filmmaker and stand out from the crowd. The seminar will feature lectures from professional filmmakers about stretching budgets, DIY marketing and distribution, and how to create value by doing what you love. You will also have the opportunity to enjoy a special screening night with filmmaker Q&As and experience a famous Hollywood studio tour. If that isn’t enough, you’ll hear from MPI interns who leveraged their placements into full-time entertainment jobs. Several attendees have even gone on to participate in the Moving Picture Institute’s Hollywood Career Launch Program, where they were placed in paid internships.”

APPLICATION DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 3RD, 2017.