Libertarian Filmmaker Training & Grants

Are you a libertarian filmmaker? Would a $10K grant and professional coaching help you finally get that film you’ve been working on off the ground? Then this may be your big break. Taliesin Nexus, “a network of film and television producers, screenwriters, and directors who share a passion for a free society,” is taking applications for this year’s Liberty Lab for Film.

Per their website: “The Liberty Lab for Film (or LLF) is an advanced program for those who have filmmaking, screenwriting, producing experience and want an opportunity to work alongside like-minded creatives with the guidance of seasoned professionals. If you and your treatment are selected, you will receive a grant for $10,000 to make your short film or web-series and be paired with an established industry professional who will mentor you through a 100 day development process. You and your team will then head into production and through to post-production, where at the conclusion, we will host a gala showcase screening where your film will premiere along with your fellow LLF participants’ projects.”

The application deadline is April 15, 2017. Apply here.