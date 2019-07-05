Libertarian Film Internship Opportunities: Moving Picture Institute

Looking for a film internship? The (libertarian) Moving Picture Institute (MPI) regularly places talented students and recent graduates in paid Hollywood internships. This is the real deal, and the majority of MPI interns go on to find permanent positions in the entertainment industry.

Per the MPI website: “It’s not easy to break into the entertainment world, but the Moving Picture Institute’s Hollywood Career Launch Program helps talented young filmmakers get a foot in the door. We place interns with partner production companies and provide living stipends for the duration of their internship. Since 2006, we have awarded over 145 paid internships. Our interns regularly receive offers of full-time employment from their host companies and go on to work in Hollywood full-time.” You can apply for an MPI film internship here.

[There are at least three organizations offering training, grants, or other help to aspiring libertarian filmmakers. Learn more.]

Watch this short film to learn more about the Moving Picture Institute: