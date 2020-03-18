Libertarian Educational Films, Documentaries For Kids

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

So, the kids are home now, and you’re wondering how their time could be spent on something more constructive than video games. As it happens, there are quite a few libertarian educational films and documentaries available online, most of them free. Links to video resources on economics and politics for teachers and homeschoolers can be found here; many of these include workbooks and discussion suggestions to go with the films. Films and documentaries on this site are also organized by topic, such as history, economics, and biography. A few particular educational films that would be suitable:

Amazing Grace | Inspired by Christian teachings against slavery, William Wilberforce leads an arduous but ultimately victorious life-long battle to abolish the slave trade. Biographical.
David Starkey’s Magna Carta | British constitutional historian David Starkey tells the story of Magna Carta — the first legal charter in human history to grant individual liberties and restrain government power under rule of law.
Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet | A German doctor develops chemical agents for use against infectious disease. Biographical.
Heaven on Earth: The Rise and Fall of Socialism | A documentary chronicle of the rise and fall of socialism: from its utopian beginnings, through its bloody and totalitarian peak of power, to its sudden collapse.
Johnny Tremain | A young man in eighteenth-century Boston becomes involved in the revolutionary events of his time and fights the good fight against authoritarian rule
Liberty! The American Revolution | A six-part documentary series on the American Revolution.
Sons of Liberty | A group of young men–Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Dr. Joseph Warren–secretly join together to oppose British domination, and end up sparking the American Revolution.
Spitfire | A British engineer must design the most deadly fighter plane of his time if he is to save his country from Nazi invasion. Biographical.
The Story of Alexander Graham Bell | Alexander Graham Bell invents the telephone. Biographical.
The Story of Louis Pasteur | Louis Pasteur struggles against professional ignorance and the government that gives it force to rid the world of microbial infection. Biographical.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.