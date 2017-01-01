Libertarian Calendar: Films, Movies & Documentaries

A libertarian calendar of holidays, days/months of remembrance, libertarian luminary birthdays, and libertarian film dates, with associated recommended films & documentaries. Selected filmmaker deadlines are also included.

A more general US calendar for all upcoming films may be found here. More filmmaking resources for libertarians are here.

In Theaters & Festivals

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Festival Schedule (in April, includes: Detroit, Hawaii, Sarasota, Winston-Salem, Durham, Ashland, Dallas, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Louisiana, San Diego, Los Angeles)

Little Pink House

Facebook page lists upcoming festivals

April | 2017

4-7 | 8PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Love Letters

4-13 | 1:30AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Sister Kenny

4-13 | Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday

Thomas Jefferson

American Revolution

4-14 | 1:45PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Mildred Pierce

4-15 | 8:00PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Harvey

4-17 | 11:30AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Spartacus

4-17 | 8:00PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): 1776

4-18 | 11:15AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): The Trial

4-15 | US Taxes Due Day

Anti-Taxation

4-20 | Anthem Film Festival Film Submission Deadline

4-21 | The Promise Opens in Theaters

“The Promise accomplishes what it set out to do. This is the rare case when the subject matter and importance of the project trumps any shortcomings in its quality and its hard not to get caught-up in the history and wonder why people don’t talk about [the Armenian Holocaust] more. Hopefully it won’t take another hundred years to get another movie made about it.”

–JoBlo.com

4-21 | Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Opens in Theaters

“The movie invites you to sink into her challengingly supple and vibrant analysis of why cities, which we mostly take for granted, are in fact rather magical places. Even if you live in one and think you know it inside out, you come away from Citizen Jane understanding, more than you did going in, the special chemistry of what makes a city tick.”

–Variety



4-24 | Tax Freedom Day

Anti-Taxation

4-26 | 10:45PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): America, America

4-28 | Oskar Schindler’s Birthday

Schindler’s List

Democide

4->> | Alcohol Awareness Month

My Name is Bill W.

Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers

5-15 | Application Deadline: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)

5-31 | Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)

Resources for Summer Internships in Film

May | 2017

5-1 | Victims of Communism Day

Anti-Socialism Escape from Socialism Democide

5-3 | Bentonville (AR) Film Festival: Little Pink House

5-3 | World Press Freedom Day

Free Press as Hero Freedom of Speech

5-8 | Friedrich Hayek’s Birthday

Libertarian Video Shorts: Friedrich Hayek

Econ 101

5-15 | Application Deadline: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)

5-20 | Cambodian Genocide Day of Remembrance

The Killing Fields

The Girl Who Spelled Freedom

5-29 | US Memorial Day

Memorial Day Speech by Ronald Reagan

5-31 | Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)

Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers

5->> | Application Deadline: Templeton Freedom Award ($100K)

Resources for Summer Internships in Film

June | 2017

6-4 | Tiananmen Square Protest Anniversary

Moving the Mountain

Anti-Socialism Resistance to Tyranny

6-13 | Bitter Harvest DVD released

6-15 | Anniversary of Magna Carta

David Starkey’s Magna Carta

Libertarian Video Shorts: Magna Carta

Law & Liberty Libertarianism101 Resistance to Tyranny

6-16 | Adam Smith’s Birthday

Pro-Capitalism Econ101

6-21 — 6-24 | VidCon (World’s largest online video conference, Anaheim CA)

6-21 — 6-25 | Free State Project Convention: “Porc Fest”

Free State Project: 101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire

Derrick J.’s Victimless Crime Spree

Escape From Socialism

6-25 | George Orwell’s Birthday

Orwell’s 1984 in Three Films

Animal Farm (1999)

Animal Farm (1954)

6->> | LGBT Pride Month

Sexual Liberty

July | 2017

7-4 | US Independence Day

Libertarian Video Shorts: July 4th, Independence Day

Sons of Liberty

American Revolution Resistance to Tyranny

7-19 — 7-22 | Anthem Film Festival

Anthem Film Festival: List of Nominees & Award Winners

7-31 | Milton Friedman’s Birthday

Free to Choose

Econ101 Libertarianism101 Pro-Capitalism

7-XX | Estimated Date of Release Shin Godzilla DVD w/ English Subtitles

August | 2017

8-1 | The Battle of Athens, Tennessee

An American Story



8-4 | Raoul Wallenberg’s Birthday

Good Evening, Mr. Wallenberg

Pimpernel Smith

Democide

8-24 | William Wilberforce’s Birthday

Amazing Grace

Anti-Slavery

8-29 | John Locke’s Birthday



September | 2017

9-3 | Prudence Crandall’s Birthday

She Stood Alone



9-5 | Labor Day

Unions & Monopolies

9-5 | Jury Rights Day

Libertarian Video Shorts: Jury Nullification

Courageous Mr. Penn

9-16 | US Constitution Day

Star Trek: The Omega Glory: Kirk’s Greatest Speech

October | 2017

10-31 | Halloween

Horror

Ray Bradbury Theater, Usher II

November | 2017

11-6 | Daylight Savings Time ends

Libertarian Video Shorts: Daylight Saving

11-9 | Fall of Berlin Wall, 1989

Anti-socialism Escape from Socialism

Goodbye Lenin

11-11 | US Veteran’s Day

I Fought for You

11-23 | US Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving: A Celebration of Property Rights?!

December | 2017

12-25 | Christmas Day

George Bailey Based on Real-Life Banker: A.P. Giannini

January | 2018

1->> | Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Social Tolerance

1->> | International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Democide

February | 2018

2->> | National Freedom Day (celebrating 13th Amendment, abolition of slavery)

Anti-Slavery

2-2 | Ayn Rand’s Birthday

Ayn Rand Creator-as-Hero Pro-Capitalism



2-14 | Valentine’s Day

Romance

2-22 | George Washington’s Birthday

George Washington: The Man Who Wouldn’t Be King

American Revolution

2->> | Duranty Award for Historical Distortions in Film

2->> | Moving Picture Institute Announces Award Winners

2->> | Academy Awards

Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers

Application Deadline Approaching: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)

Anthem Film Festival Announces Open Call for Films

MPI Filmmaking & Entrepreneurship Seminar



March | 2018

3->> | Daylight Savings Time begins

Libertarian Video Shorts: Daylight Saving

Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers

Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)

Application Deadline Approaching: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)

Application Deadline Approaching: Templeton Freedom Award ($100K)

Resources for Summer Internships in Film

