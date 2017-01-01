Libertarian Calendar: Films, Movies & Documentaries

A libertarian calendar of holidays, days/months of remembrance, libertarian luminary birthdays, and libertarian film dates, with associated recommended films & documentaries. Selected filmmaker deadlines are also included.
A more general US calendar for all upcoming films may be found here. More filmmaking resources for libertarians are here.
In Theaters & Festivals
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Festival Schedule (in April, includes: Detroit, Hawaii, Sarasota, Winston-Salem, Durham, Ashland, Dallas, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Louisiana, San Diego, Los Angeles)
Little Pink House
Facebook page lists upcoming festivals
April | 2017
4-7 | 8PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Love Letters
4-13 | 1:30AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Sister Kenny
4-13 | Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday
Thomas Jefferson
American Revolution
4-14 | 1:45PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Mildred Pierce
4-15 | 8:00PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Harvey
4-17 | 11:30AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): Spartacus
4-17 | 8:00PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): 1776
4-18 | 11:15AM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): The Trial
4-15 | US Taxes Due Day
Anti-Taxation
4-20 | Anthem Film Festival Film Submission Deadline
4-21 | The Promise Opens in Theaters
“The Promise accomplishes what it set out to do. This is the rare case when the subject matter and importance of the project trumps any shortcomings in its quality and its hard not to get caught-up in the history and wonder why people don’t talk about [the Armenian Holocaust] more. Hopefully it won’t take another hundred years to get another movie made about it.”
–JoBlo.com
4-21 | Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Opens in Theaters
“The movie invites you to sink into her challengingly supple and vibrant analysis of why cities, which we mostly take for granted, are in fact rather magical places. Even if you live in one and think you know it inside out, you come away from Citizen Jane understanding, more than you did going in, the special chemistry of what makes a city tick.”
–Variety
4-24 | Tax Freedom Day
Anti-Taxation
4-26 | 10:45PM EST | Turner Classic Movies (TCM): America, America
4-28 | Oskar Schindler’s Birthday
Schindler’s List
Democide
4->> | Alcohol Awareness Month
My Name is Bill W.
Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers
5-15 | Application Deadline: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)
5-31 | Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)
Resources for Summer Internships in Film
May | 2017
5-1 | Victims of Communism Day
Anti-Socialism Escape from Socialism Democide
5-3 | Bentonville (AR) Film Festival: Little Pink House
5-3 | World Press Freedom Day
Free Press as Hero Freedom of Speech
5-8 | Friedrich Hayek’s Birthday
Libertarian Video Shorts: Friedrich Hayek
Econ 101
5-15 | Application Deadline: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)
5-20 | Cambodian Genocide Day of Remembrance
The Killing Fields
The Girl Who Spelled Freedom
5-29 | US Memorial Day
Memorial Day Speech by Ronald Reagan
5-31 | Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)
Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers
5->> | Application Deadline: Templeton Freedom Award ($100K)
Resources for Summer Internships in Film
June | 2017
6-4 | Tiananmen Square Protest Anniversary
Moving the Mountain
Anti-Socialism Resistance to Tyranny
6-13 | Bitter Harvest DVD released
6-15 | Anniversary of Magna Carta
David Starkey’s Magna Carta
Libertarian Video Shorts: Magna Carta
Law & Liberty Libertarianism101 Resistance to Tyranny
6-16 | Adam Smith’s Birthday
Pro-Capitalism Econ101
6-21 — 6-24 | VidCon (World’s largest online video conference, Anaheim CA)
6-21 — 6-25 | Free State Project Convention: “Porc Fest”
Free State Project: 101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire
Derrick J.’s Victimless Crime Spree
Escape From Socialism
6-25 | George Orwell’s Birthday
Orwell’s 1984 in Three Films
Animal Farm (1999)
Animal Farm (1954)
6->> | LGBT Pride Month
Sexual Liberty
July | 2017
7-4 | US Independence Day
Libertarian Video Shorts: July 4th, Independence Day
Sons of Liberty
American Revolution Resistance to Tyranny
7-19 — 7-22 | Anthem Film Festival
Anthem Film Festival: List of Nominees & Award Winners
7-31 | Milton Friedman’s Birthday
Free to Choose
Econ101 Libertarianism101 Pro-Capitalism
7-XX | Estimated Date of Release Shin Godzilla DVD w/ English Subtitles
August | 2017
8-1 | The Battle of Athens, Tennessee
An American Story
8-4 | Raoul Wallenberg’s Birthday
Good Evening, Mr. Wallenberg
Pimpernel Smith
Democide
8-24 | William Wilberforce’s Birthday
Amazing Grace
Anti-Slavery
8-29 | John Locke’s Birthday
September | 2017
9-3 | Prudence Crandall’s Birthday
She Stood Alone
9-5 | Labor Day
Unions & Monopolies
9-5 | Jury Rights Day
Libertarian Video Shorts: Jury Nullification
Courageous Mr. Penn
9-16 | US Constitution Day
Star Trek: The Omega Glory: Kirk’s Greatest Speech
October | 2017
10-31 | Halloween
Horror
Ray Bradbury Theater, Usher II
November | 2017
11-6 | Daylight Savings Time ends
Libertarian Video Shorts: Daylight Saving
11-9 | Fall of Berlin Wall, 1989
Anti-socialism Escape from Socialism
Goodbye Lenin
11-11 | US Veteran’s Day
I Fought for You
11-23 | US Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving: A Celebration of Property Rights?!
December | 2017
12-25 | Christmas Day
George Bailey Based on Real-Life Banker: A.P. Giannini
January | 2018
1->> | Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Social Tolerance
1->> | International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Democide
February | 2018
2->> | National Freedom Day (celebrating 13th Amendment, abolition of slavery)
Anti-Slavery
2-2 | Ayn Rand’s Birthday
Ayn Rand Creator-as-Hero Pro-Capitalism
2-14 | Valentine’s Day
Romance
2-22 | George Washington’s Birthday
George Washington: The Man Who Wouldn’t Be King
American Revolution
2->> | Duranty Award for Historical Distortions in Film
2->> | Moving Picture Institute Announces Award Winners
2->> | Academy Awards
Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers
Application Deadline Approaching: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)
Anthem Film Festival Announces Open Call for Films
MPI Filmmaking & Entrepreneurship Seminar
March | 2018
3->> | Daylight Savings Time begins
Libertarian Video Shorts: Daylight Saving
Upcoming Deadlines for Libertarian Filmmakers
Application Deadline Approaching: Apollo Workshop (filmmaker training)
Application Deadline Approaching: Liberty Lab for Film ($10K +mentor for short film)
Application Deadline Approaching: Templeton Freedom Award ($100K)
Resources for Summer Internships in Film
