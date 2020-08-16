Kramer Vs. The Post Office

When Seinfeld’s Kramer tries to permanently cancel his postal service, a service he considers outdated given automated bill payment and email, he discovers the dark side of the agency — as it defends its existence.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
When Seinfeld’s Kramer tries to permanently cancel his postal service, a service he considers outdated given automated bill payment and email, he discovers the dark side of the agency — as it defends its existence.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.