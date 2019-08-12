Kolyma: The Home of Our Fear: Doc Explores Stalin’s Gulags

Could a young YouTube star be the truth-teller Russia needs? Per Deutsche Welle, “A strong majority of Russians approve of Stalin’s rule, and young adults have never even heard of his Great Terror campaign. Now, YouTube star Yury Dud’s film about the legacy of Stalinist repressions is shaking the country.” The documentary, Kolyma: The Home of Our Fear, is aimed at Russia’s younger generation and has so far been viewed an incredible 16 million times.

“I don’t know about you, but all my life, I’ve been hearing my parents say: ‘Be careful, don’t attract unnecessary attention, it’s dangerous. And, besides, we’re simple people — we don’t decide anything.’ My parents are wonderful people. But I wanted to understand: Where does the older generation’s fear come from?”