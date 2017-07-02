Katie Couric Eludes Lawsuit: Defamation Claim Dismissed

In election-year 2016, Katie Couric released the anti-Second Amendment documentary Under the Gun. It purported to show pro-gun interviewees unable to answer simple questions about guns, but the impression was later revealed to be the result of misleading editing and triggered a lawsuit. Per People Magazine, the suit [on behalf of the Virginia Citizens Defense League] states that “the film contains false footage purporting to show members of the [VCDL] sitting silently, stumped, and avoiding eye contact for nearly nine seconds after Couric asked, ‘If there are no background checks for gun purchasers, how do you prevent felons or terrorists from purchasing a gun?'” According to the plaintiffs, their answers to Couric’s question were edited out and replaced with awkward silence, to make it appear that the plaintiffs were dumbfounded and unable to offer an answer.

Couric later apologized for the edits, admitting that they were misleading.

The lawsuit has now been dismissed. Per Breitbart, “A district judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against Katie Couric over what the Yahoo News anchor herself described as ‘misleading’ edits in her 2016 gun control documentary, Under the Gun.” The suit was dismissed by District Judge John Gibney Jr., [an Obama appointee].”

The edited version used in Under the Gun:

The unedited audio, provided by the Washington Free Beacon.