Kamala Harris: The Devil Wears Prada

Reason just released a segment on presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who currently leads the pack among Democratic Party contenders. She sounds hideously authoritarian, building her early career by making life hard for prostitutes and shielding corrupt prosecutors. How many innocent people shed quiet tears in their cells thanks to this devil.

National Review earlier listed “20 things you don’t know about Kamala Harris.” It includes things like backing civil asset forfeiture, going after gun shops, and hiding damaging information about a police crime lab.