Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

July 7th Release Date For “Mr. Jones” DVD

Per Amazon, Mr. Jones will be released on DVD on July 7th. Mr. Jones is a new film about Gareth Jones, the journalist-hero who first tried to warn the world about communist atrocities — and died for it. More details on the film here.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.