John Locke: His Libertarian Philosophy In 5 Short Films

Philosopher John Locke was born on August 29, 1632. He has been called the “Father of Classical Liberalism” and is arguably the most influential libertarian thinker in history. His ideas — including the concept of “life, liberty, and property” — inspired the American Revolution as well as the modern concept of “social tolerance.”

“Being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.” — John Locke

Locke’s philosophy tightly (and humorously) summarized. [3 min.]

Locke’s influence, as told in a movie trailer. [1 min.]

Locke’s highly influential “Letter Concerning Toleration” summarized. [2 min.]

Thomas Hobbes and John Locke debate human freedom. [2 min.]

Locke’s life story told in a mini-biography. [2 min.]

“In The Second Treatise of Government, a major contribution to the principles underlying modern democracies, Locke achieved two objectives: refuting the concept of the divine right of monarchy, and establishing a theory of government based on the ultimate sovereignty of the people. In A Letter Concerning Toleration, composed as early as 1667 but not published for political reasons until 1689 — after the ‘Glorious Revolution’ — Locke pleaded for religious tolerance on grounds similar to his argument for political freedom, i.e., that all men are by nature ‘free, equal, and independent,’ and are entitled to freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and freedom of worship. To help guarantee the latter freedom, Locke called for separation of church and state.” — Amazon