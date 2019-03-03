James Adomian Channels Bernie Sanders

James Adomian, a comedian and Bernie Sanders impersonator, does a pretty good impression of Bernie walking around town sharing his usual insights.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
James Adomian, a comedian and Bernie Sanders impersonator, does a pretty good impression of Bernie walking around town sharing his usual insights.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.