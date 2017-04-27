We The Internet TV Mocks “Peaceful” Antifa Protestors

“Six great riot tips explained by our helpful Antifa anarchist from the black bloc! Before you turn a peaceful protest into a riot, make sure you’re armed with knowledge (and maybe a few other things).”
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.