Brad Bird, whose work often has suggestions of Ayn Randian influence, has been working on a sequel to The Incredibles. It was just announced that the new film, Incredibles 2, will pick up right where the previous film left off, and is scheduled to hit the theaters in roughly a year, on June 15th, 2018. Disney-Pixar released a promo clip in which real-life designers comment on the sweeping fashion influence of Edna Mode.

