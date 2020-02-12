How The President Became King: Short Film Explains History

In the short film Trump as Destiny: Why the Reality Show Presidency Was Inevitable, We The Internet TV takes a look at how the president became king, that is, how our democracy was compromised over the last hundred years. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

“When did we start expecting the president to be a superhero, celebrity, savior, and father-figure for an entire nation? In this short documentary, WTI TV’s Rob Montz investigates the history of the presidency, the crises and wars that have forged our ideas of what a president should be, and shows us what made the Reality Show Presidency inevitable.”