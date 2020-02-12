Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

How The President Became King: Short Film Explains History

In the short film Trump as Destiny: Why the Reality Show Presidency Was Inevitable, We The Internet TV takes a look at how the president became king, that is, how our democracy was compromised over the last hundred years. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

“When did we start expecting the president to be a superhero, celebrity, savior, and father-figure for an entire nation? In this short documentary, WTI TV’s Rob Montz investigates the history of the presidency, the crises and wars that have forged our ideas of what a president should be, and shows us what made the Reality Show Presidency inevitable.”

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.