Hot Mic: Voter Fraud Video Compilation From Project Veritas

For those who still believe there is “not a smidgen of evidence of voter fraud” in the US, I recommend this video compilation of some of the evidence collected by Project Veritas.

In these clips, Democratic Party activists and election workers knowingly encourage voter fraud, and at times even brag about their success at it. Further, Project Veritas reporters show just how easy voter fraud is to commit, by entering polling places and being given ballots for the deceased and for famous people such as the (at that time) Attorney General of the US, Eric Holder, simply by (without ID) saying they were those persons.

Probably the most damning of these clips is the hot mic interview (full video below) with NYC Election Commissioner Alan Schulkin, who was recorded admitting that voter fraud in NYC is common and unaddressed. “There is a lot of voter fraud…they bus them around to vote,” he told a Project Veritas reporter, apparently recorded via hidden camera. Schulkin also blasted NYC’s liberal ID program. “He gave out ID cards, de Blasio. That’s in lieu of a driver’s license, but you can use it for anything…but they didn’t vet people to see who they really are. Anybody can go in there and say, ‘I am Joe Smith, I want an ID card.’”