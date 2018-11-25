Holodomor Holocaust Remembered In Four Films

Holodomor (“to kill by starvation) is what Ukrainians call the period from 1932-1933, when Stalin created a forced famine to punish the Ukraine’s resistance to socialist collectivization. Estimates vary as to how many Ukrainians died, ranging from three million to twelve million. This tragedy and crime are remembered on November 24th, Holomodor Remembrance Day. Here are four films to honor the dead.

We Remember, We Are Strong is a short one-minute film to honor those lost.

Bitter Harvest tells the story of a young Ukrainian who fights for his freedom, as occupying Soviet troops deliberately starve his country into submission. This cinematic telling is both long overdue and a small drop of justice for the victims whose stories were never told.

“Must-see, dramatic, powerful story.”

–MovieGuide

“A love story set during one of history’s darkest moments, that portrays the history you don’t know and cannot imagine.”

–Huffington Post

Harvest of Despair: The Unknown Holocaust is a one-hour documentary that tells the full story of the Holodomor, based on the Robert Conquest book Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivization and the Terror Famine.

The Soviet Story documents Stalin’s purges and holocausts organized to establish socialism in the Soviet Union.

“Gripping, audacious and uncompromising…”

–The Economist

“For those who think they’ve seen everything they need to know about wartime Europe, this film will provide an extraordinary jolt to the senses… ”

–Film Threat