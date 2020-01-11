Hide The Decline: How Climate Change Data Was Faked

In this short (20 minute) film, historian Dr. John Robson takes a chronological look at the original IPCC investigation into global temperature changes, revealing how it was compromised by a desire to reach a certain conclusion, with senior scientists deliberately downplaying contradictions in the underlying data in order to present a tidy narrative. This is a devastating summary of how the climate change scientific sausage was made. Not one person in a thousand knows what is authoritatively revealed here about the data series underlying the now iconic “hockey stick chart.” Some of this was highlighted in a recent lawsuit, which was lost by climate change advocates.

