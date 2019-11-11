Freedom isn’t free. Here’s a sweet short film as thanks to the armed forces, who have held at bay those who would take our freedom from us. Happy Veterans Day!
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.