Per the Tax Foundation, “This year, Tax Freedom Day falls on April 24, or 114 days into the year (excluding Leap Day). Americans will pay $3.3 trillion in federal taxes and $1.6 trillion in state and local taxes, for a total bill of almost $5.0 trillion, or 31 percent of the nation’s income.” Here are 14 anti-tax films to enjoy. One of the best, available on Amazon, is Harry’s War.

Related