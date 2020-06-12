Happy Loving Day! Here’s The Perfect Film To Watch

Per Wikipedia, “Loving Day is an annual celebration held on June 12, the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. Loving Day is the biggest multiracial celebration in the United States.”

The 2016 film Loving, based on this story, is an absolute triumph. As Rolling Stone put it: “Historical drama on interracial marriage is Oscarworthy…a quietly devastating film that resonates for the here and now and marches to the cadences of history and the heart.”

The earlier 1996 film Mr & Mrs. Loving, likewise based on this story, is also quite good.