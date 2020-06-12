Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Happy Loving Day! Here's The Perfect Film To Watch

Per Wikipedia, “Loving Day is an annual celebration held on June 12, the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. Loving Day is the biggest multiracial celebration in the United States.”

The 2016 film Loving, based on this story, is an absolute triumph. As Rolling Stone put it: “Historical drama on interracial marriage is Oscarworthy…a quietly devastating film that resonates for the here and now and marches to the cadences of history and the heart.”

The earlier 1996 film Mr & Mrs. Loving, likewise based on this story, is also quite good.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.