Guardian: Don’t Let Your Kids Watch Movies About Dystopias

The Guardian published a warning to parents to steer their kids away from recent books and movies about dystopias:

“The kind of freedom that’s being advocated in The Hunger Games and Divergent is, as Salon magazine recently pointed out, more like ‘agit-prop for capitalism’…What marks these dystopias out from previous ones is that, almost without exception, the bad guys are not the corporations but the state and those well-meaning liberal leftists who want to make the world a better place. If you see yourself as a left-leaning progressive parent, you might want to exercise some of that oppressive parental control and limit your kids exposure to the ‘freedom’ expressed in YA dystopian fiction.”

So whatever you do, don’t let your kids watch movies or read books about dystopias. Recent films like The Giver would be disastrous for them to see. Even earlier films such as Equilibrium, 1984, and especially Harrison Bergeron, might take them down the wrong path. In general, the whole genre of science fiction films is suspicious.