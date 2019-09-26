Greta Thunberg Declares To World: “You’re Evil”

Socialist teenage wunderkind Greta Thunberg, who has been given extraordinary media access to parrot speeches on climate change, was invited to the UN to tell the world what she really thinks — she hates it, particularly the adults. They’re “evil” for not taking her or the left-wing clown car that she rides in all that seriously. But her generation will deal with the oldies. “Change is coming, whether you like it or not.”

Of course, she’s just the sad puppet of a marketing machine that has coordinated more attention on her than her youthful views merit. Her entire family is involved in the theater, so that may help to explain the dramatics. But regardless, a somewhat-threatening speech by an angry ill-informed Nordic person has, shall we say, a certain connotation that made it all to easy to satirize…so someone did. It’s not fair, but it’s funny, and her crowd very definitely needs to be mocked.

Caleb Hull recalled that a child had been used previously as a prop to speak to the UN on behalf of our — cough, cough — soon to be doomed planet. It was 1992 and Severn Cullis-Suzuki was more polite, but as this intermixed video clips shows, she made many of the same points. It’s a pity that kids are being frightened and used like this. Severn’s fears never came true, and neither will Greta’s. Incidentally, the Competitive Enterprise Institute put together a list of 50 failed climate change predictions. It seems the earth is always doomed…according to people selling something. h/t Instapundit

And just for fun, here’s Greta Thunberg as a Swedish heavy death metal singer. The internet is so wonderfully creative.