Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Government Explained | Short Film

Tagged:

An ordinary person tries to explain the concept of government to a freshly-arrived alien visitor from another planet, in this humorous animated short. [9 min/ Law & the individual]

 

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.