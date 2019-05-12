Google Bias Confirmed: The Creepy Line Doc Was Right

Northwestern University just published a study of Google bias in searches, and it confirms a massive tilt toward left-wing news sources. Per the Daily Mail: “Google’s bias towards left-wing media outlets has been laid bare by an algorithm which detected that it favors sites including CNN and The New York Times over others. According to data compiled by researchers from Northwestern University, the search engine promoted those sites over others repeatedly in November 2017.”

This confirms everything and more alleged in the documentary The Creepy Line, which focuses on the big tech efforts to control political opinion. It apparently hit the nail on the head.