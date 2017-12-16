Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

For Goodness Sake II: 1996 Trey Parker Film

In 1996, cocreator of South Park Trey Parker directed a film called For Goodness Sake II on the subject of race and diversity in the workplace. Dennis Prager and Larry Elder co-hosted. The full (17 minute) film may be viewed below.

It was a follow-up to an earlier short film For Goodness Sake on the subject of ethical issues in American life, directed by David Zucker. Per Wikipedia, “Both films have been in continuous use since first distributed and have been used all over the world to teach ethics, as well as been used by foreign governments to train diplomats about American culture.”

