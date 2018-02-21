Girl of Enghelab Street: Picture of Courage

On December 27, 2017, a young woman in Iran openly removed her hijab, a serious criminal offense against Islamic law, and stood boldly on a platform for all to see. It was a personal declaration of independence and an incredible act of courage, given that such protests are subject to penalties as severe as death. She became known as the “Girl of Enghelab Street.” If ever there was a moment worthy of a statue, this is it. She was arrested, but is believed to have been released under international pressure.

Meanwhile in the West, left-wing women donned hijabs for #WorldHijabDay and took selfies to post to the Internet.