George Orwell, Secret Hero: He Snitched On Commies

Whenever I quote George Orwell in a political argument, someone will invariably “correct” me by saying that the author was totally on the side of the Left and therefore would not support criticisms of leftist ideas. So I was delighted to learn that Orwell had secretly been working for the UK government, turning over lists of commies. He may very well have kept up the image of a socialist sympathizer just to be able to travel safely in their circles — you can imagine how dangerous it would have been for him to be detected. Just to add a cherry to the cake, I discovered this information in a twitter campaign (coming from the Left!) to cancel him for his traitorous behavior, in which this 2016 article condemning Orwell was widely circulated.

