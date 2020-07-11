Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

George Orwell, Secret Hero: He Snitched On Commies

Whenever I quote George Orwell in a political argument, someone will invariably “correct” me by saying that the author was totally on the side of the Left and therefore would not support criticisms of leftist ideas. So I was delighted to learn that Orwell had secretly been working for the UK government, turning over lists of commies. He may very well have kept up the image of a socialist sympathizer just to be able to travel safely in their circles — you can imagine how dangerous it would have been for him to be detected. Just to add a cherry to the cake, I discovered this information in a twitter campaign (coming from the Left!) to cancel him for his traitorous behavior, in which this 2016 article condemning Orwell was widely circulated.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.