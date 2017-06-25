George Orwell: Happy Angel Birthday!

George Orwell (the pen name for Eric Arthur Blair) was born on June 25th, 1903. Few in history did more to warn the public about the dangers of totalitarian socialism. He also equipped the world with useful phrases to describe and disparage the workings of totalitarianism: “Big Brother,” “thought crime,” etc.

Several films based on Orwell’s works are available, including three versions of 1984, and two of Animal Farm (1,2). My favorite of these is the 1954 version of Animal Farm, which happens to be available for free on you tube in HD format.