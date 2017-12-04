“I Am Gary Johnson” Trailer Released

Funds are being raised for a documentary about the Johnson/Weld 2016 campaign for President. “I am Gary Johnson is an in-depth look at the JohnsonWeld campaign and the Libertarian movement. Featuring compelling unseen footage from the campaign and candid, post-election interviews with political insiders, JohnsonWeld staff, and the former candidates. We explore the impact, successful achievements, and regrettable moments of JohnsonWeld and the Libertarian attempt at becoming President of the United States.” The related Facebook group is here.

