Free State Project: 101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire (2014)

Free State Project activists offer 101 reasons for libertarians to move to New Hampshire. [ Free State Project: 101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire credits: Dir: Beau Davis/ 63 min/ Escape from socialism]

In case you haven’t heard of the Free State iProject, it’s an effort to gather enough libertarians in one state to create a sort of cultural and political homeland, a place where libertarians can live among one another, and together exert enough political power to (finally) be effective. New Hampshire was selected early on as the destination state, largely for the 101 reasons this film is intended to advertise. So far, about 1,700 libertarians have already migrated to the state and another 16,000 have signed a statement of intent to move at a trigger point when the number signing that statement reaches 20,000. This film is a recruiting tool for the movement, intended to convince libertarians to relocate to the Granite State.

It builds a surprisingly good case. I already knew that New Hampshire had no sales tax and no income tax, but I had no idea about the other 99 reasons why New Hampshire is such a desirable place for libertarians (or for that matter anyone) to live. A few things I learned…

The entire state government is reelected every two years; legislators are paid just $100/year; and most importantly, each member of the House of Representatives represents only about 3,300 people. All that adds up to a more honest and responsive government. More than 20 Free Staters have served in office, or are currently serving, as elected members of the State House of Representatives. I don’t think any other state has matched that level of libertarian electoral success.

As for quality of life, the state’s median household income of $71,322 is the highest in the U.S.; it’s considered one of the best states to buy a home, based on availability and affordability; unemployment is well below the national average; and it has the lowest violent crime rate and some of the best schools in the country. Of course it’s cold there, but the film makes clear it’s also scenic and for those who enjoy winter sports and wilderness hiking, it has that in spades. That leaves about eighty more reasons to move to New Hampshire…for those, I recommend that you watch the film.

This is not a high-budget production, but it’s professional, well-organized, highly-informative and even a little entertaining. I particularly enjoyed the many interviews with actual Free Staters, who explain why they relocated and why they like New Hampshire. I have to say, after watching it, I’m interested enough that I would drop in if I’m ever in that corner of the country just to have a look for myself. The film is free to watch and free to distribute. I encourage both. I consider the Free State Project not just a chance for libertarians to live freer lives but a unique opportunity to showcase a free society. This film is in turn a compelling showcase for the Free State Project itself.

“Libertarians are likely feeling burned out right now. Libertarian candidates in most places outside NH continue to be ignored, marginalized, and sidelined. Their vote totals across the country are anything but encouraging. I remember what it was like living in Ft. Myers, Florida. I felt like we were just spinning our wheels – repeating the same pointless acts every four years and getting no traction whatsoever. Here in New Hampshire, we’re actually winning.”

–101 Reasons Film