The Founder, set to hit theaters 1/20/17, is a new film about Ray Croc, the salesman who discovered a small but super-efficient hamburger restaurant called “McDonalds,” and who built it into a restaurant empire.

Both Variety and the Hollywood Reporter suggest that the film is “ironic” and that Ray Kroc is “complicated” and a parable for the Trump era. I take that to mean the film is part bashing and part praise. In any case, it looks interesting.