FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers Stage Play To Debut June 13th

It has been on again off again for FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers, a stage play based on the texts of FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, texts that were made public in the course of the recent investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now, it seems the play is on again.

Per Deadline, “[The play] is a 100 percent verbatim script constructed out of the secret texts from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (aka the FBI Lovebirds) and I have included their closed-door testimony to the congressional committee that was investigating them.” The texts make it clear that the agents were determined to subvert the outcome of the election by any means necessary, and confirmed suspicions that the “deep state” that was supposed to be investigating outside influence was itself interfering.

It was announced in May that the play would get a staged reading at the Mead Theater in Washington, D.C., to be filmed and put on YouTube afterward. But the theater cancelled the play after receiving violent threats related to it. Someone apparently didn’t want it to happen. Now, however, it’s on again, as the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center has agreed to hold it.

Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain will star. Dean Cain has described himself as fiscally conservative and socially liberal (as has close friend Rob Lowe), though without using the L word…probably wise in the circumstance.