FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers | Film News

This post tracks developments in “FBI Lovebirds,” a stage play based on the texts of FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, texts that were made public in the course of the recent investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The play will be released as a short film.



7-1-19 | FBI Lovebirds to be Short Film

Per Indiegogo, “We’ve begun editing the FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers film! We will keep you updated on the process and let you know about the release date soon.”

6-17-19 | National Review: Play Is a Hit With Audience

Per National Review, “What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate probe? You get FBI Lovebirds, an outrageous play that had its conservative audience of 500 people howling at its premiere last Thursday at Washington’s Ronald Reagan Center.”

6-14-19 | Federalist: Play Is “Comedic Hit”

Per The Federalist, “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers plays like a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch, only every word is true and it’s actually funny.”

6-5-19 | Reagan To The Rescue

Per Fox News, the Ronald Reagan Building has breathed new life into FBI Lovebirds, offering to hold the play in spite of threats of violence against Mead Theater, the previously planned showplace. The play will debut there June 13th.

5-29-19 | Play Cancelled; Thugs Get Their Way

The FBI Lovebirds stage-play has just been canceled by the theater to due threats of violence, according to Hollywood In ToTo. The dialogue of the play was based on texts by the two agents, texts that made it clear they were determined to subvert the outcome of the election, and the play was intended to bring attention to that. Somebody didn’t want it to happen.

5-24-19 | Strzok And Page Emails To Be Reenacted In Stage-Play

Per Deadline, “Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson are set to play real-life FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, whose amorous and revealing texts were made public. FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers will get a staged reading in Washington, D.C., next month that will be filmed and put on YouTube.” The texts make it clear that the agents were determined to subvert the outcome of the election by any means necessary. Dean Cain has described himself as fiscally conservative and socially liberal (as has close friend Rob Lowe), though without using the L word…probably wise in the circumstance.

Links

Official Homepage

Facebook

Twitter

Web Search

