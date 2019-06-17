Father’s Day: Three Films To Celebrate The Day

Three good libertarian films to watch on Father’s Day are Tank, a 1984 film starring James Garner; After the Promise, a 1987 film starring Mark Harmon; and the 1982 Disney film Night Crossing.

Tank is a chase film about an Army sergeant who uses his own Sherman tank to rescue his son from a corrupt local sheriff and make a run for the state border. This film has heart and would make a great family pick; it’s a popular film for Father’s Day.

After the Promise tells the story of a naive Depression-era widower who applied for welfare, only to be robbed of his family by state child protection bureaucrats, and who had to fight for years to get his kids back. It’s a tear-jerker of the first order, all the more so because it’s based on a true story.

Night Crossing tells the true story of a heroic and ingenious father who organized an escape for his family from East Germany to the West via a homemade hot air balloon.