Failed Promises: Socialism Mocked In Post Malone Parody

Socialism’s failed promises are hilariously mocked by libertarian comedian/songwriter Remy in the music video Better Now?, to the tune of Post Malone’s hit song of the same title.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.