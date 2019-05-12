Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Facebook Tests New “Erase From Internet” Feature

A short parody clip (below) has been produced by the meme-maker Something Wicked to mock the recent Facebook decision to ban conservatives Paul Joseph Watson and Milo Yiannopoulos. It’s something of an irony that these “dangerous” right-wing editorial types were just banned just one day before World Press Freedom Day.

Paul Joseph Watson responded to the ban in an article in Human Events: “Last week I was permanently banned by Facebook for being a ‘dangerous person’. I found out about it not through Facebook, which failed to even send me a single email, but through media reports. They’ve put me in the same category as Louis Farrakhan, a man who compared Jews to termites and once described Adolf Hitler as a ‘very great man’. To whom am I a danger, precisely? Mark Zuckerberg? A billionaire who wants to create a cult out of 2.4 billion people? A creepy oligarch who wants to dictate the thoughts that can be expressed by a third of the earth’s entire population? Who’s the bigger danger?”

A related documentary on the subject of Big Tech’s manipulation of the online conversation,The Creepy Line, gives the full picture on what our tech overlords are up to.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.