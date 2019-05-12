Facebook Tests New “Erase From Internet” Feature

A short parody clip (below) has been produced by the meme-maker Something Wicked to mock the recent Facebook decision to ban conservatives Paul Joseph Watson and Milo Yiannopoulos. It’s something of an irony that these “dangerous” right-wing editorial types were just banned just one day before World Press Freedom Day.

Paul Joseph Watson responded to the ban in an article in Human Events: “Last week I was permanently banned by Facebook for being a ‘dangerous person’. I found out about it not through Facebook, which failed to even send me a single email, but through media reports. They’ve put me in the same category as Louis Farrakhan, a man who compared Jews to termites and once described Adolf Hitler as a ‘very great man’. To whom am I a danger, precisely? Mark Zuckerberg? A billionaire who wants to create a cult out of 2.4 billion people? A creepy oligarch who wants to dictate the thoughts that can be expressed by a third of the earth’s entire population? Who’s the bigger danger?”

A related documentary on the subject of Big Tech’s manipulation of the online conversation,The Creepy Line, gives the full picture on what our tech overlords are up to.

