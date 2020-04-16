Facebook Has Wuhan Lab Worker “Fact-Check” COVID-19 Video

There is increasing suspicion that COVID-19 actually was released accidentally from a Chinese government bio lab located in Wuhan. Several news sources have been on the trail of this story, including the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, National Review, and Yahoo News.

A recent documentary was released on this inquiry: Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Well when you post that video on Facebook, it will instantly be labeled as “false,” based on Facebook’s careful fact-checking. And who did this careful and unbiased fact-checking? A former employee of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. No conflict of interest there at all. [ h/t Instapundit ]