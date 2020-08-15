Everything | Short Film

The short film Everything tells a heartbreaking story (based on actual events) of what it actually means when government stands in the way of market incentives for bone marrow donors. The film has won multiple awards.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.