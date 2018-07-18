Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Envy Is Evil: Atlas Society Launches Anti-Envy Campaign

Envy is evil, and the Atlas Society has decided to do something about it, launching a series of videos to call out envy’s destructive character. “Envy is a form of hostility toward another person or group for possessing something one regards as good, whether it is wealth, power, intelligence, skill, beauty, or whatever,” Atlas Society founder David Kelley explains. Envy was in Ayn Rand’s view, “a response of hatred, not toward human vices, but toward human virtues.”

Here are two of the videos so far released:

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.