Envy Is Evil: Atlas Society Launches Anti-Envy Campaign

Envy is evil, and the Atlas Society has decided to do something about it, launching a series of videos to call out envy’s destructive character. “Envy is a form of hostility toward another person or group for possessing something one regards as good, whether it is wealth, power, intelligence, skill, beauty, or whatever,” Atlas Society founder David Kelley explains. Envy was in Ayn Rand’s view, “a response of hatred, not toward human vices, but toward human virtues.”

Here are two of the videos so far released: