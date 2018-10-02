Emmy Win For Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

The documentary Abacus: Small Enough to Jail has scored an Emmy win for “Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary.”

It tells the true story of Thomas Sung, a Chinese immigrant who was inspired by Frank Capra’s George Bailey character to start a small bank to help his community. When the subprime crisis hit, his bank — one of the few banks not politically well connected — was the only one to face criminal charges. But Sung had an ace in his back pocket: his three daughters, who just happen to be lawyers. “As James follows their case through the courts, his movie turns into a crackling family drama.” –NowToronto