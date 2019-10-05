Elijah Robinson: How School Choice Saved His Life

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Per the Washington Examiner, “Elijah Robinson attempted suicide as a teenager. As a queer, mixed-race student, the bullying at his public school was destroying his life and pushed him into a deep depression…But thanks to a Florida school choice program that provides tuition funds for low-income students to attend private schools, the Tax Credit Scholarship, Elijah was able to leave the public school that failed to keep him safe behind. Instead, he enrolled at The Foundation Academy, a private Christian school that protects students from bullying and does not discriminate based on sexual orientation. Elijah Robinson now says, “I definitely am in a better place.” In the short film below, he tells his story.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.