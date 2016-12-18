Do Not Resist (2016)

An examination of the increasingly casual and routine use by ordinary police of military tactics and high-powered weaponry, and how such militarization is changing the citizen-state relationship. Do Not Resist credits: [Dir: Craig Atkinson/ 72 min/ Documentary/ Law & Liberty, Search & Seizure, Legalize Drugs]

“When it was over, I had to force myself to exhale. What makes this movie so powerful is its terrifying portrayal of the mundanities of modern policing.”

–Washington Post

“A sober account of police militarization in the 21st century that, no matter one’s stance on the matter, makes a brutal statement.”

–IndieWire

“Craig Atkinson brings the government’s program of channeling military hardware to law enforcement across the nation starkly to light.”

–Variety

“A quietly seething look at present-day policing in America.”

–Hollywood Reporter

Why this film is not available on Netflix streaming: “We dodged a bullet not taking the deal [with Netflix],” Atkinson said. “They would have destroyed three years of work.”

–Business Insider