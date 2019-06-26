Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Direct Hit: Veritas Video Exposes Google Bias

Project Veritas released a damning video featuring a company insider spilling the beans on Google bias against conservatives. The video also features Google executive Jen Gennai, head of the company’s Responsible Innovation Team, explicitly saying that it’s Google’s moral duty to prevent “the next Trump situation.”

Initially, Veritas posted the video on YouTube; but Google, which owns YouTube, removed it, hilariously on the grounds of privacy concerns. Veritas had to make it available on alternative platforms, such as BitChute and Vimeo.

UPDATE: Vimeo just removed the video.  Wow. It’s almost as though the tech companies are coordinating to stop Veritas from revealing their bias. Here’s what’s happened in just the last week or so…

–YouTube bans Veritas Pinterest investigation
–Twitter suspends Veritas for Pinterest story
–reddit bans Project Veritas
–YouTube bans Google investigation
–Vimeo removes Project Veritas account

At this point, the only place where you can still see the Google bias expose is BitChute.

The documentary The Creepy Line, focuses on just this kind of thing.

