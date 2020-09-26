Democrats Going After Amy Coney Barrett’s Children

The left’s recurring anguish over the loss of racial identity that occurs in multiracial families came up in this recent twitter post from John Lee Brougher, Managing Director of NextGenAmerica, a non-profit founded by billionaire leftist Tom Steyer to recruit young activists to support progessive candidates. Brougher suggests he “needs to know more about the circumstances of how Amy Coney Barrett came to adopt her children and the treatment of them since.” For what purpose, John? That is a rather chilling, not to mention ugly, veiled threat against the nominee for the Supreme Court.

It reminded me of the excellent documentary How Jack Became Black, which highlights the policy of Los Angeles public schools to require kids to choose a race to attend. They can’t just be interracial — they have to choose one parent over the other as more important. The left wants people in tidy racial boxes, because without that how can you manipulate people based on race?