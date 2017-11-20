Democracy Dies in Darkness, And Lois Lerner Wants It Dead

Per the Washington Times, former IRS top executive Lois Lerner wants depositions she gave in a court case to be “sealed in perpetuity, or else they could spur an enraged public to retaliate.” Really? What could she have done at the IRS that would make the public so angry?

That is probably best told from the direct testimony of one of her victims, the heroic entrepreneur and Chairwoman of True the Vote, Catherine Engelbrecht. In this clip, Engelbrecht testifies regarding her own personal experience with widespread federal abuse of power–including 15 audits and investigations of her business and personal finances initiated against her by various agencies following her application for tax exemption for True the Vote, an organization whose stated objective is stopping voter fraud.

This new appeal to seal Lois Lerner’s record is just one more chapter of Lerner’s long campaign to hide from the public the details of her tenure at the IRS. She took the fifth amendment (twice!), and was held in contempt of Congress but narrowly escaped the consequences due to a generous interpretation of the law by the Obama DOJ. And then there were those seven “accidentally” broken hard drives, any one of which would have revealed emails critical to Congress’ investigation.

The seven hard drive episode was delightfully memorialized by comedian songwriter Remy:

