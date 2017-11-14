Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Deconfliction: Botched Drug Raid Recalls Parody Video

Reason reports that: “Last week in Detroit, undercover cops posing as drug dealers got into a public brawl with undercover cops posing as drug buyers. WJBK, the local Fox station, calls the fight, which involved drawn guns, flying fists, and at least two dozen officers, ‘a case of the good guys going after the good guys.’ The description is debatable.” It recalls Deconfliction, a comedy skit about a CIA terrorist sting operation in a Post Office — also accidentally involving the FBI, the INS, the Secret Service, and the Local Police.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.