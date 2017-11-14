Deconfliction: Botched Drug Raid Recalls Parody Video

Reason reports that: “Last week in Detroit, undercover cops posing as drug dealers got into a public brawl with undercover cops posing as drug buyers. WJBK, the local Fox station, calls the fight, which involved drawn guns, flying fists, and at least two dozen officers, ‘a case of the good guys going after the good guys.’ The description is debatable.” It recalls Deconfliction, a comedy skit about a CIA terrorist sting operation in a Post Office — also accidentally involving the FBI, the INS, the Secret Service, and the Local Police.

Related