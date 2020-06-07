Decolonize Your Bookshelf And Watch This Film

NPR recently shared some helpful advice from author Juan Vidal: “You may have seen the phrase ‘decolonize your bookshelf’ floating around. In essence, it is about actively resisting and casting aside the colonialist ideas of narrative, storytelling, and literature that have pervaded the American psyche for so long.” Yes, it’s time to go through your bookshelf — and your mind, and purge both of Western Civilization. You can replace that two thousand years of accumulated wisdom and art with the more current and left-wing thoughts of such greats as Stokely Carmichael and, well…Juan Vidal. Anyway, what really did Aristotle, William Shakespeare, Adam Smith, Isaac Newton, etc. ever contribute? While you’re doing it, here’s a good film to watch. Then get one of these and your journey will be complete.

