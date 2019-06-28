De Blasio Quotes Che During Gay Pride Month

Presidential hopeful and NYC Mayor De Blasio just quoted the infamous Che Guevara — professional thug and right-hand man to Fidel Castro — in an inspirational speech to union workers in Miami. It’s a bit ironic to do so in gay pride month. Che and Castro loathed gay people, considering them unfit for socialism, and accordingly sent them to labor camps in large numbers. A great film on this subject is Improper Conduct, which tells the whole history. “The movie’s tone is civilized, but the testimony is as savage as it’s convincing.” –New York Times.

De Blasio now claims he had no idea he was quoting Che, but this is just who he is and has always been. Per the NYT, “Bill de Blasio, then 26, went to Nicaragua to help distribute food and medicine in the middle of a war between left and right. But he returned with something else entirely: a vision of the possibilities of an unfettered leftist government.” And he hasn’t given up on that vision.