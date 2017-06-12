Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

David Bowie: Individualist Rebel

Per an article in The FederalistWe Can Be Heroes: 15 David Bowie Songs Of Individualism, rock star David Bowie had a decidedly individualist streak and was deeply suspicious of collective action. “I can’t tolerate people who want to form, or be part of, movements. It should always come back to individuals,” he once said. Bowie’s individualism was apparent quite early, when he made a courageous television debut at 17, not as a singer but as a personal freedom activist, defending the right of young men to have long hair, a controversial thing at the time. The 1964 episode is below.

